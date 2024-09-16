Mbappé trains with Real Madrid ahead of his first UEFA Champions League game with the club

Kylian Mbappé trained with Real Madrid on Monday, before his first UEFA Champions League game with the club after moving from Paris Saint Germain over summer.

The 25 year-old French striker has scored four goals in six appearances since he joined Real Madrid, and will be seeking to increase that total in the club's match against Stuttgart in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Mbappé was formally presented at Real Madrid in July, in a move that he described as a childhood 'dream'. It came after he turned down a move to Madrid two years ago, in a last minute choice to renew his contract at Paris Saint Germain.

Madrid, who beat Borussia Dortmund in last season's final at Wembley Stadium in London, have their eyes on clinching a 16th European title. They're set to face the team again in a home game on October 22nd.

The Spanish team will play a series of home games, including against FC Salzburg and AC Milan, during the league stage of the Champions League, which has an updated format. Over in the UK, Real Madrid will face six time victors Liverpool, as well as Atalanta, Brest and Lille.