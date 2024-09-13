Russia expels 6 British diplomats over spying accusations

The expulsion of 6 British diplomats accused of spying in Russia made the headlines in the federation on Friday (Sep. 13).

Russia stripped the employees of the British diplomatic mission of their accreditation.

The FSB, Russia's main security agency, said it received documents indicating the six individuals were sent to Russia by a division of the U.K.'s Foreign Office “whose main task is to inflict a strategic defeat on" the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement that the embasy personel were carrying out “subversive actions aimed at causing harm to our people.”

The U.K. calls the move “completely baseless” arguing it came last month and was linked to its action in May to revoke the credentials of an attaché at the Russian Embassy in London. At the time, the UK also decided to limit Moscow’s diplomatic activities in its capital.

Tensions unfold as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Washington for talks that will include Ukraine’s request to use Western-supplied weapons to strike targets deeper inside Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons would put NATO at war with Moscow.