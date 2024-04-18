Burkina Faso expels three French diplomats for 'subversive activities'

Burkina Faso's military government has expelled three French diplomats, accusing them of subversive activities.

The diplomats, including two political advisers, were given 48 hours to leave the country. The specifics of their alleged activities were not disclosed.

This move further strains relations between Burkina Faso and France since the military junta took power in 2022.

The junta has previously expelled French troops, recalled the French ambassador, and suspended some French media outlets.

Sources suggest the expulsion may be related to meetings the diplomats had with civil society members.

Burkina Faso's junta has faced criticism for its crackdown on freedom of speech amid security challenges from militant groups linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State. The French foreign ministry has yet to comment on the situation.