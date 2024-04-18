Niger signs deal to supply Mali with cheaper diesel

Niger is set to deliver 150 million litres of diesel to neighbouring Mali, after the two countries signed a partnership on Tuesday.

The diesel is to be supplied to Énergie du Mali (EDM-SA), Mali's national energy company, as the country suffers from regular power cuts.

EDM-SA, which is heavily indebted, struggles to consistently provide power to those with access to electricity in the capital and other Malian towns.

Under the terms of the deal agreed between Mali’s junta leader, Colonel Assimi Goïta, and Niger’s oil minister, Mahaman Moustapha Barke, Niger will sell the diesel at almost half the normal rate.

A burgeoning regional energy player

Nigerien authorities in November inaugurated a pipeline that will carry crude oil to Benin.

The oil will first be extracted by the Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation.

In February, the country announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to supply diesel to Mali and Burkina Faso, its two partners in the Alliance of Sahel States, as well as Chad.

Niger intends to increase its oil production to 110,000 barrels per day, of which 90,000 barrels are to be exported.