Heartbroken relatives of hostages protest against Netanyahu's failure to secure deal

Record numbers of Israelis protested Saturday (Sep. 07) against the government's failure to secure the return of remaining hostages in Gaza.

Police arrested several demonstrators as they again poured into the streets of Tel Aviv.

After the discovery of six dead hostages last week, embattled PM Benjamin Netanyahu apologized. Former hostage, Danielle Aloni, says he has not changed.

"Mr. Prime Minister, a few days ago you stood in front of the families of the abductees and said 'sorry that we were not able to bring them back alive,' but what kind of forgiveness is that, if you do not intend to change your ways. We do not forgive!"

Hamas is believed to still be holding more than 100 hostages. Israeli authorities estimate about a third are dead.

Hamas has accused Israel of dragging out cease-fire negotiations by adding new .

The former head of the Israel Security Agency recently refuted Netanyahu's claims about the significance of the Philadelphi corridor, a band along Gaza’s border with Egypt.

"The Philadelphi corridor is not an oxygen pipe for Hamas, it is your and the coalition's oxygen pipe and you suck all the oxygen from the abductees, and sentence them to death," Einav, the daughter-in-law of Gadi Moses who was abducted on October 7 said.

Netanyahu insists on continued Israeli control of the corridor. He claims it is used by Hamas to smuggle weapons.

Egypt and Hamas deny it.

11 months of war have left Israel divided and in grief. Palestinians in Gaza have suffered war, displacement, and hunger.

The latest war in the decades long Israeli-Palestinian conflict began when Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people, primarily civilians.

Israel in response launched a military offensive on the enclave, nearly a year later devastation, trauma and funerals has become the everyday lot of residents trying to survive in the enclave.

Citing official figures, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that over 40,900 Palestinians have been killed.

Other fronts of the war include the West Bank, the border with Lebanon and the Red Sea.