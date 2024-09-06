The Pharaohs of Egypt ready to meet Cape Verde in AFCON qualifying match

The Pharaohs of Egypt will on Friday meet Cape Verde at the Cairo International Stadium as both teams kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Both teams met for the first time during the AFCON 2023 group stage, with the game ending in a dramatic 2-2 draw that saw each team score a goal in stoppage time.

Egypt will enjoy the services of international players like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Nantes’ Mostafa Mohamed.

Egypt will be without the services of Ahly’s classy midfielder Emam Ashour due to a knee injury sustained during the national team's training camp.