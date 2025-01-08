Welcome to Africanews

Éric Chelle named as Nigeria's head football coach

Eric Chelle   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Football Leaks

Nigeria have named Éric Chelle as their new head coach and tasked him with reviving the West African nation’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The 47-year-old's most recent international job was in charge of Mali for two years and he took them to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost during extra time to hosts Ivory Coast.

The former centre back was born in Abidjan but won five caps for Mali. He spent his club career in France, most notably with Lens.

