Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield in Liverpo   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jon Super/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

United Kingdom

Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool, ending months of speculation over his future and keeping the Egyptian star at Anfield until 2027.

Salah’s previous deal was set to expire this summer, and reports linked the 32-year-old with a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

But with 243 goals and 109 assists in 394 games for Liverpool, he’s staying put—aiming to add more silverware. He’s scored 32 goals this season alone, including 27 in the Premier League, as Liverpool close in on a 20th league title.

Salah says he’s “enjoying life and football” at the club where he’s had the best years of his career.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..