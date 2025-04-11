Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool, ending months of speculation over his future and keeping the Egyptian star at Anfield until 2027.

Salah’s previous deal was set to expire this summer, and reports linked the 32-year-old with a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

But with 243 goals and 109 assists in 394 games for Liverpool, he’s staying put—aiming to add more silverware. He’s scored 32 goals this season alone, including 27 in the Premier League, as Liverpool close in on a 20th league title.

Salah says he’s “enjoying life and football” at the club where he’s had the best years of his career.