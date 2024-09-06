Gabon prepares for key qualifying match against Morocco

Gabon is prepared and optimistic about their match against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification.

Gabon, despite its low FIFA ranking (83rd), remains a formidable team due to talents like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who can score at any moment.

However, Morocco's strength and offensive capabilities should enable it to secure a victory in front of its home crowd.

Thierry Mouyouma, the head coach of the Gabon national soccer team, emphasizes that the Panthers of Gabon are determined to qualify for CAN 2025.

"We are a national team in reconstruction, but we have a well-defined project, and we have an ambition, which is to participate in the CAN 2025…To get there, we must launch our campaign, indeed, tomorrow. It is up to us to achieve a satisfactory result here so as not to jeopardize our chances," he said.

While Morocco enters this match as the favourite, Gabon has previously demonstrated its ability to cause surprises.

The last time the Panthers visited Morocco, they left with a thrilling victory (3-2) five years ago.

However, the Atlas Lions have transformed since then, remaining unbeaten at home since that loss and ranking among the top national teams in the world.

Walid Regragui concentrated on various drills and tactical elements. "We aim to identify teams that could pose challenges for us and to observe the different styles of our opponents. Both Gabon and Lesotho are competing for qualification to the African Cup, so these matches will be tough. However, we need to take advantage of these games to prepare for the World Cup qualifications in March."

The mood is positive, and the Atlas Lions are focused on securing a strong performance in their first match of group B this Friday, September 6, at the Grand Stade d'Agadir.

Walid Regragui is expected to field a robust squad for the first match of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Gabon.

He is likely to field a starting eleven featuring seasoned players to foster team chemistry, with only a few necessary adjustments from the squad that triumphed over the Republic of Congo last June.