Amizmiz: progress and setbacks one year after the earthquake

A year after a devastating earthquake hit Morocco, the mountain communities that suffered the most are still in the process of rebuilding.

In Amizmiz, a significant town in the severely impacted Al Haouz region, some structures have been repaired, but many remain in the same state of disrepair as they were on the day of the quake.

Abderrahim Alachoun, a plumber from Amizmiz, expressed hope for the future while recognizing that some locals are still awaiting assistance. "Thank God there has been some improvement; the danger has lessened. We must also change our approach compared to the past when no one was working and we faced hardships. Currently, conditions are slowly improving. Some residents have received [government] support, while others are still in line for it."

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the most powerful to strike North Africa in 120 years, occurred on September 8, 2023, resulting in nearly 3,000 fatalities.

Numerous buildings in the villages and towns surrounding Morocco’s High Atlas mountains, including Amizmiz, were left in ruins.

Amid the carefully cleared debris, some structures still stand, while others are either abandoned or damaged.

The journey to restore normalcy has begun, albeit slowly.

Rakouche Ait Rouh, a resident of Amizmiz, stated, "I received the blueprints from the authorities in February. The debris was cleared away by June. Now, thankfully, I have begun the process of rebuilding my home."

Over the past year, residents have had to navigate a complex bureaucracy to access funds necessary for rebuilding their homes.

After evaluating the damage, authorities allocated between 8,000 and 16,000 euros ($8,900 - $17,800) to households for reconstruction, distributed in installments.

Some families also received immediate cash assistance.

Those without assistance have had to look for alternative funding sources to rebuild or remain in temporary accommodations as they await the completion of the necessary processes to start reconstruction.

While earthquakes are uncommon in North Africa, last year’s event was one of the strongest ever recorded in the area.