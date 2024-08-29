Welcome to Africanews

Brazil pays tributes to Izquierdo after tragic death

Juan Manuel Izquierdo of Uruguay's Liverpool, left, controls the ball under pressure from Julio Joao Ortiz of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle at a Copa Libertadores soccer   -  
Matilde Campodonico/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

Brazil

Sao Paulo and Atlético Mineiro paid tribute to Juan Manuel Izquierdo in Brazil.

The Sao Paulo team wore a shirt with the Uruguayan's surname and a black armband, as did some Atlético Mineiro players.

Before the start of the match, players from both teams and stadium attendees observed a minute's silence in memory of Izquierdo.

The Sao Paulo team honoured Juan Manuel Izquierdo, who passed away on Tuesday in a Brazilian hospital five days after collapsing during a match in Sao Paulo.

He was 27 years old. Izquierdo collapsed last Thursday in a Copa Libertadores football match between Nacional and Sao Paulo at the Morumbi stadium in the Brazilian city.

