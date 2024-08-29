Brazil pays tributes to Izquierdo after tragic death

Brazil
Sao Paulo and Atlético Mineiro paid tribute to Juan Manuel Izquierdo in Brazil.
The Sao Paulo team wore a shirt with the Uruguayan's surname and a black armband, as did some Atlético Mineiro players.
Before the start of the match, players from both teams and stadium attendees observed a minute's silence in memory of Izquierdo.
The Sao Paulo team honoured Juan Manuel Izquierdo, who passed away on Tuesday in a Brazilian hospital five days after collapsing during a match in Sao Paulo.
He was 27 years old. Izquierdo collapsed last Thursday in a Copa Libertadores football match between Nacional and Sao Paulo at the Morumbi stadium in the Brazilian city.
