Contaminated corn linked to deaths of 400 dogs in Zambia

Zambia's Health Minister, Elijah Muchima, has raised alarm over the deaths of around 400 dogs in the past month, believed to be linked to contaminated maize. He warned that humans could also be at risk.

Health authorities discovered that half of the 25 maize samples tested from milling companies contained dangerously high levels of aflatoxins, toxic substances produced by fungi. Maize, a staple food in Zambia, is now under scrutiny due to its potential health risks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has noted that aflatoxins can cause liver cancer in humans. The investigation began after local broadcaster Diamond TV reported numerous dog deaths, suspected to be caused by maize-based dog food.

Authorities collected samples from 10 milling companies involved in producing both dog food and maize meal, which is widely consumed by people. While no human deaths have been reported, the Zambia National Public Health Institute is investigating the potential impact on the population.

In response, contaminated batches of maize meal have been recalled, though the companies involved have not been named. The recall follows an earlier action by dog-food producer Farmfeed.

Minister Muchima attributed the rise in aflatoxin levels to climate change and recent droughts, which have severely affected Zambia's maize supply. Maize is critical for the country's food security, providing 60% of daily calorie intake for the population.

Public concern is growing, with some questioning why the government has not disclosed the affected maize meal brands. The Millers Association of Zambia has pledged to resolve the issue, enhancing product surveillance and investigation efforts.

The government has also intensified nationwide monitoring and sampling of maize products to ensure public safety.