Marathonian Chen Penbin: pushing human limits in running

A pioneer in China's ultramarathon scene, has spent more than 20 years challenging the limits of human endurance, gaining a "Forrest Gump-style" reputation among sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Earlier this year, Chen triumphed at the tough 255 km Doliho Ultra-Marathon in Greece, clocking an impressive 40 hours and 55 minutes.

This achievement is part of a long list of honors in Chen's remarkable career, which includes finishing ultramarathons on every continent.

At the age of 46, Chen has completed the equivalent of six laps around the Earth, amassing an incredible 240,000 km in the last 24 years.

He has been likened to "China's Forrest Gump," a comparison that, while simplistic, captures their inspiring journeys of grit and determination.

In the beginning, his family and friends had difficulty comprehending his passion for running.

Some said, "What’s the use of running like this? It’s all for nothing. But if I had thrown in the towel then, I wouldn't be the individual I am today."

In spite of the skepticism, Chen's steadfast 24-year commitment has led to numerous accolades that adorn his studio.

Looking back at his silver medal from the Jungle Ultra 2012 in the Amazon rainforest, which was just a step away from a world record, Chen remarked that ultra-marathons require participants to face grueling hours and harsh conditions, pushing the limits of their physical endurance and strategic adaptability.

"The Amazon jungle race featured river crossings that left my backpack completely wet. Thankfully, the items inside stayed dry due to a waterproof bag I had. Otherwise, my food and clothes would have been drenched. I had to come up with this idea on my own. This race is not merely about running; athletes must apply their intellect to perform well. Neglecting to think ahead can hinder your progress."

Chen's remarkable journey began long after his days as an ordinary fisherman on a coastal island in Zhejiang Province, eastern China.

At the age of 14, he joined his father at sea to fish, yet he found it difficult to make a good living from this labor.

Chen was uncertain about his future until a significant event changed everything—he won a push-up contest in his town.

When he learned the prize was 600 yuan (approximately 80 U.S. dollars), he pushed himself to complete around 440 push-ups, while most competitors dropped out after 150 to 200.

This victory made him a local celebrity and marked his first experience with fame. Villager Huang Zhoufa remarked, "He excelled at push-ups, often doing 400 or even 500. His talent was undeniable, and it was clear he needed to pursue his own journey."

Following this success, Chen shifted away from fishing and began entering various competitions, including crab catching, mountain biking, and TV Guinness record challenges.

His strong physique helped him earn enough prize money to support himself.

Between 2001 and 2003, Chen participated in a TV series focused on Guinness World Record attempts.

In one episode, he ran his first marathon in leather shoes and impressively finished in second place.

After the show concluded, Chen began participating in outdoor sports and quickly secured a sponsor to support his new lifestyle for the next ten years.

Prior to 2009, Chen had already excelled in various endurance competitions in China.

However, after completing his first marathon in Mont Blanc, France, he set a new goal to conquer endurance races across all seven continents.

His journey commenced in 2010 in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of northwest China, where he ran 250 kilometers in the summer desert and finished third.

By the end of 2014, he had participated in ultra-marathons exceeding 100 kilometers in locations such as America, Morocco, Australia, Greece, and Brazil, even winning a race in Antarctica.

In 2009, a knee injury during a race left Chen feeling defeated, but this setback became a pivotal moment, prompting him to concentrate on running techniques and technology rather than solely relying on physical strength.

Today, Chen shares his knowledge as a guest sports instructor in schools and engages with runners across the country online, advocating for healthy and scientific training methods.

His wife, Huang Qingqing, has always been his most devoted supporter, traveling with him on his competitive escapades around the world.

"I started running consistently around March last year. At first, it was difficult to maintain a regular routine, but now, if I don't go for a run, I feel like I'm missing something from my day."

Chen has well exceeded the typical peak age for athletes.

However, his enthusiasm and commitment to running remain as strong as ever.

He continues to perform competitively, sticking to a daily routine of running 10 kilometers.

The avid runner expressed his intention to keep running, hoping to inspire others to embrace exercise and pursue a healthier lifestyle.