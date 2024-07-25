Welcome to Africanews

Barcelona's new coach to bring more direct style to the club

Barcelona's new coach Hansi Flick (right) and Barcelona FC President, Joan Laporta   -  
Copyright © africanews
Joan Monfort/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Spain

Spanish club, Barcelona, has named German professional football manager and former player, Hansi Flick as its new coach on a two-year contract.

He says while he respects the club's traditional passing style, he also wants to inject a more direct approach focused on scoring.

“Here the tradition is to play with passing, but I also want them to go straight to the goal," he said on Monday, adding that he does not think his style has any major changes.

"I'm not far away from the idea that Barca played before. You know, when they had this unbelievable success with [Johan] Cruyff or with Pep [Guardiola].”

“I want to have a team on the pitch that is active, so they want to show with the ball or without the ball that they are active and they decide what to do,” he said.

Flick has been tasked with turning around the club’s fortunes following their trophy-less run last season.

He won seven titles during his two-year spell with Bayern Munich, before managing the German national team

