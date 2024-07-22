Tour de France: Eritrean Biniam Girmay wins the Green Jersey

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay has secured the green jersey of the points competition at the Tour de France.

Biniam Girmay won the prestigious green jersey of the points competition at the Tour de France on Sunday in Nice, in a landmark achievement for both black and African cycling.

The Eritrean rider, a member of the Intermarché-Wanty Team, is the first black rider to win a stage, as well as any classification in the Tour de France and also the first African rider to win the points classification.

Following a crash in Nimes on Tuesday, Girmay's position was briefly threatened by Jasper Philipsen, but Girmay ultimately finished the Tour with a 33-point lead over Philipsen.

The cyclist won the Green Jersey with a total of 387 points, followed by Philipsen and Bryan Coquard.

Arriving in Nice, Girmay was met by numerous Eritrean fans cheering him on with chants of “Bini, Bini, Bini.”

He told reporters that it "was a dream come true", having watched the Tour de France on television when he was growing up.

“For a long time we have been part of cycling, but to have three stage wins and the green jersey is something special," he said. "For Africa and especially for Eritrea. I’m just really grateful to have this jersey and want to say thank you to my nation.”