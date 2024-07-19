Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa meets his wax statue

Rwandan-Scottish actor, Ncuti Gatwa, had a surreal moment as he came face-to-face with a wax portrayal of himself at London’s famous Madame Tussauds Museum on Thursday.

The statue is dressed in a replica outfit of his character, the latest Doctor Who, in the BBC’s long-running hit sci-fi show of the same name.

"It was so weird walking around the corner and then seeing yourself. It's a very, very surreal moment," he said.

The actor couldn’t stop laughing as he took selfies with his wax double which is part of Madame Tussauds new film and TV-themed zone.

Gatwa said he wanted fans to feel part of the “Doctor Who-niverse” when they step onto the set at Madame Tussauds.

"I would like everyone to feel that they are the Doctor and they can step into the Tardis [a fictional hybrid of a time machine and a spacecraft] and pop off on an adventure."

Showrunner, Russell T Davies, joined Gatwa for the official unveiling of the statue and said he was blown away by what he said was a “fantastic piece of work”.

Gatwa made his debut as the 15th Doctor in 2023.

Work on making the waxwork began in July last year, with the actor collaborating closely with the museum’s artists to get his body measurements, head shape, and eye colour correct.

Fans of the TV series can meet the replica of the latest Time Lord at the London museum from Friday 19 July.