World's longest detained journalist wins rights prize

A journalist held without trial in an Eritrean prison for 23 years has received a Swedish human rights award for his commitment to freedom of expression.

Dawit Isaak, who holds dual Eritrean and Swedish citizenship, received the Edelstam Prize "for his... exceptional courage," the foundation behind the award said in a statement.

Dawit, who holds dual Eritrean and Swedish citizenship, was one of the founders of Setit, Eritrea's first independent newspaper.

He was arrested in 2001 after his newspaper published letters demanding democratic reforms.

Dawit was among a group of about 20 people, including senior ministers, MPs and independent journalists, arrested in a government purge.

Over the years, the Eritrean government has provided no information about his whereabouts or health, and many of those imprisoned with him are presumed dead.

The Edelstam Prize, awarded for exceptional courage in the defence of human rights, will be presented on 19 November in Stockholm.

Dawit's daughter, Betlehem Isaak, will receive the award on his behalf while he remains imprisoned in Eritrea.

His work with Setit included criticism of the government and calls for democratic reform and freedom of expression, actions that led to his arrest as part of a crackdown on dissent.

The Edelstam Foundation called for Dawit's release, urging Eritrean authorities to reveal his whereabouts and allow him to be represented by a lawyer.

"Dawit Isaak is the longest-detained journalist in the world. We are very concerned about his health and his whereabouts, he is not charged with any crime and has been denied access to his family, consular assistance and the right to a lawyer - this is effectively an enforced disappearance," said Caroline Edelstam, chair of the Edelstam Prize jury.

His "tireless courage is a testament to the principle of freedom of expression."

The Edelstam Foundation also urged the international community to pressure Eritrea to secure Dawit's release and to advocate for human rights reforms.

The Edelstam Prize honours individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage in defending human rights, in memory of Swedish diplomat Harald Edelstam.

Eritrea is the only African country without a private media outlet, having closed its private press in 2001 under the pretext of "national security".

Dawit, who fled to Sweden in 1987 during Eritrea's war of independence, returned after the country gained independence in 1993 after becoming a Swedish citizen.

There have been no elections in Eritrea since its independence, and President Isaias Afwerki has been in power for nearly 31 years.