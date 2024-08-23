Former Eritrean Minister Abrehe dies in prison after six years in detention

Former Eritrean Finance Minister Berhane Abrehe, 79, passed away in prison on Monday, August 19th, following six years of solitary confinement. His death was confirmed by the Eritrean Human Rights Council (HRC), a UK-based organization.

Abrehe was arrested on September 17, 2018, shortly after publishing a book critical of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki titled "Hagerey Eritrea" (My Country, Eritrea). He had been held at Carshelli prison in Asmara's capital, without formal charges or a fair trial.

A former Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) member and later Eritrean People's Liberation Front (EPLF) member, Abrehe played a significant role in the struggle for Eritrea's independence. After independence in 1993, he held several key government positions, including Minister of Finance from 2001 to 2012.

Despite his high-ranking position, Abrehe publicly criticized the government's financial practices and the concentration of power in the hands of President Afwerki. His outspoken views led to his removal from office in 2012 and subsequent arrest in 2018.

Abrehe's health had been deteriorating, particularly after a liver transplant in 2009. His wife, Almaz Habtemariam, who was arrested alongside him in 2018, was released two years later without trial.