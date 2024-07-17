Evala: Wrestling as a rite of passage in Togo

Traditional wrestling is a spectacular annual event in the Kara region of northern Togo.

Known locally as Evala, the matches draw crowds every July. More than just a sport, wrestling is also a rite of passage for the young boys of the Kabyè people.

It is an opportunity for young men to prove that they are ready to face the challenges of adult life, as one participant put it:

“It is to show that indeed the young person is ready to marry, to defend his family, his community,” explains Agouto Toyi, a young wrestler.

For a week, the young men compete in all the villages of Kara, a town 430 kilometers north of Lomé, Togo's capital.

The villages come alive to the rhythm of drums and song.

“Evala is always a great spectacle every year. There's a big crowd and a great atmosphere. You can see it for yourself. People have come from all over,” rejoices Adom, another wrestler.

In the arena, every confrontation is more than just a duel. It is a test of strength, strategy and courage. Every victory is an honor, and every defeat a valuable lesson in life.

But Evala isn't just about fighting. The youngsters, known as “Evalo”, undergo rigorous training well before the confrontations. They learn wrestling techniques, build up their stamina, strengthen their discipline and cultivate their stamina.

“From May onwards, we start training them to get them in shape. We show them the techniques. You have to be courageous, strong and, above all, patient,” says Tchamien Pétchéréza, a coach.

The veterans share their experience with the new generation, enabling them to connect with their roots and perpetuate ancestral traditions.

“We have a sacred place where we train. That is where we show the kids how to fight. That is where we show the kids how to conduct rituals with dog meat,” explains Tchalim Essozolom, a coach.

The dog is a central and essential element in Evala rituals in Togo. It is a requirement for performing initiation rites. It is believed that the novices adopt the animal's characteristics: stamina, tenacity, strength and intelligence.

This tradition plays an important role in the physical and mental preparation of young people, who must demonstrate their ability to defend their community in battle, while remaining dignified, whether in victory or loss.