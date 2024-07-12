Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerian court says it will begin hearing Binance tax evasion case in October

A Binance executive in Nigerian court   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Binance

A court in Nigeria has said it will begin a trial against cryptocurrency exchange Binance over tax evasion charges on Oct. 11, the judge hearing the matter said on Friday.

The Binance executives, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, face separate trials on charges of tax evasion and money laundering. Teng emphasized that Binance is challenging these allegations.

Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and head of financial crime compliance at Binance, was held in Nigeria for over two months, while Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan regional manager for Africa, fled the country in March.

Teng revealed that Binance executives initially engaged in discussions with Nigerian authorities in January, followed by a subsequent meeting on February 26. During this meeting,

Nigerian authorities labeled the issues concerning Binance as matters of national security. They demanded the delisting of the naira currency from Binance's platform and requested detailed information on all Nigerian users.

The detention of Gambaryan and Anjarwalla after collaborative meetings with Nigerian authorities was strongly condemned by Teng. He stated that this action sets a dangerous precedent for companies worldwide.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..