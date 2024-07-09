Morocco's storytelling festival ends

The storytelling festival in Morocco gathers talented performers who have the ability of intriguing the audience with their captivating stories.

Musicians and street artists from more than 30 countries are being drawn to the weeklong festival, creating opportunities for other talents to shine.

"The International Storytelling Festival has become a meeting place for storytellers from around the world and a destination for storytellers from the five continents despite their different backgrounds, religions, languages, ethnicities. They all gather here to share a single language, the language of noble human values which are peace, love and security."

Approximately 150 artists are entertaining audiences at the 21st storytelling festival, concluding on July 8 in Rabat.

"It's crucial to find ways to modernize storytelling while also ensuring its preservation and passing it on to future generations. To achieve this, we need to explore various methods of modernization. In Tunisia, storytelling is being incorporated into music and plays as part of this effort."

"In Sub-Saharan Africa, the role of a storyteller belongs to the wise people only. They are the people who know how to educate children in a society or a community. The art of the wise people in Sub-Saharan Africa is how to share the knowhow of the art of living. They are the guides of society. It’s them who teach us on how to behave in society."

While the main highlight is storytelling, attendees are also experiencing puppet shows, pantomime performances, and live music by bands hailing from different parts of the globe.