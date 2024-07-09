Moroccan high jumper eyes Olympic glory

Rhizlane Siba, the accomplished Moroccan high jumper, is rigorously training for upcoming competitions that could qualify her for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Her training regimen is intense, consisting of three sessions daily: one on the field, a second in the weight room, and a third focused on fitness.

Siba emphasizes the importance of mental strength in her training. "What makes the difference is the mental edge," she explains. She enhances her mental resilience through focus, breathing exercises, and meditation, believing that these practices are crucial for her performance during competitions.

Her ambitions extend beyond just participating. Siba aims for a spot on the podium, a goal she believes is within reach. "Being qualified as the first Moroccan athlete in high jump is itself an achievement," she notes, highlighting the historical focus on Moroccan runners in middle and long-distance events.

Siba's recent accomplishments underscore her potential. She won the gold medal in the high jump at the 2023 Arab Athletics Championships, marking her fourth gold at the Arab Games. Additionally, she secured second place in the 2023 Arab Games and third at the Jeux de la Francophonie.