Moroccan long-distance runner Fatima Gardadi eyes medal on Olympic debut

Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi will be making her Olympics debut in the French capital but that has not dented her ambition.

Gardadi only became a marathon runner in 2019. Four years later in 2023, she qualified for her first Olympics after coming third at World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Before switching to marathon, had competed in 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, 10,000m, and half marathon without much success. It is at marathon where she has found her feet as an athlete.

Her Olympic preps began on a good note when she finished second at the Xiamen marathon in China in January after clocking 2:24:12.

Ethiopia's Bekelech Gudeta Borecha carried the day. She finished in 2:22:54.

The 32-year-old trains in Marrakech, under the supervision of her husband, the athlete Mustapha El Houdadi.

Her bronze medal in Budapest made her the first Moroccan woman to win a marathon medal at the World championships.

"My ambition is to win a medal at the Olympics and to represent Morocco very well during these Games," Gardadi said.

Gardadi's competition will come from East Africans who have long dominated Olympic marathons.