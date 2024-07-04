South Africa: Jumper Jacques Freitag found dead

South Africa
South African police have discovered the body of former world high jump champion Jacques Freitag, who went missing last month, local media reported on Wednesday.
According to the media, the 42-year-old, who won the world title in 2003 in Paris and competed in the 2004 Olympic Games , was shot dead.
His family declined to comment. Police said they found the body in a field near a cemetery in the city of Pretoria . The body has not yet been formally identified by family members.
Freitag's sister, Chrissie Lewis , had put out a plea on social media for help to find Freitag, who disappeared early on June 17 after leaving her mother's house. Lewis said Freitag had struggled with drug addiction after her athletic career ended.
Freitag was part of a select group of athletes to win world titles at youth, junior and senior levels.
