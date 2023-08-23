Morocco's El Bakkali wins new world championship title in the 3,000-meters steeplechase

Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali won a second consecutive world championship title in the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase on Tuesday (Aug. 22), in Budapest.

Moroccan El Bakkali surprised 22-year-old Lamecha Girmawho broke the 19-year-old world record 2 months ago.

It is the fourth Bakkali medal wins in a row. At 27, he won silver in London in 2017, then bronze in Doha in 2019 and finally gold in Eugene (Oregon) USA.

In 8 min 03 sec 53, he had fought in the last lap to beat Ethiopian Girma (8:05.44), who had broken the world record for the specialty in Paris at the beginning of June (7:52.12).

Lamecha Girma finished second just like at the World Championships in Doha, Eugene and the Olympic Games.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot won bronze in 8:11:98.