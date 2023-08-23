Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Morocco's El Bakkali wins new world championship title in the 3,000-meters steeplechase

Morocco's El Bakkali wins new world championship title in the 3,000-meters steeplechase
Soufiane El Bakkali (L) celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's 3000-meters steeplechase during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 22, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Martin Meissner/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Hungary

Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali won a second consecutive world championship title in the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase on Tuesday (Aug. 22), in Budapest.

Moroccan El Bakkali surprised 22-year-old Lamecha Girmawho broke the 19-year-old world record 2 months ago.

It is the fourth Bakkali medal wins in a row. At 27, he won silver in London in 2017, then bronze in Doha in 2019 and finally gold in Eugene (Oregon) USA.

In 8 min 03 sec 53, he had fought in the last lap to beat Ethiopian Girma (8:05.44), who had broken the world record for the specialty in Paris at the beginning of June (7:52.12).

Lamecha Girma finished second just like at the World Championships in Doha, Eugene and the Olympic Games.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot won bronze in 8:11:98.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..