Eritrea's Biniam Girmay makes history at Tour de France

Biniam Girmay, the Eritrean cyclist, made history by becoming the first Black African rider to claim victory in a Tour de France stage on Monday. He crossed the finish line ahead of Fernando Gaviria and Arnaud De Lie, completing the stage in 5 hours 26 minutes 48 seconds.

The victory came on the third day and the longest stage of this year's race, spanning 230.8 kilometers (roughly 143 miles) between Piacenza and Turin.

Girmay had previously achieved a milestone in Italy two years ago by winning a stage at the Giro d’Italia, making him the first Black African to secure a victory in a Grand Tour, which includes the Giro, the Tour de France, and the Spanish Vuelta.