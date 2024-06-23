Naomi Campbell discusses her career as London exhibition opens

Always one sashay ahead of the fashion pack, Naomi Campbell is the first supermodel to get her own solo fashion exhibition.

Opening at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum on Saturday, the star has loaned outfits from her private collection to be put on display.

Complimenting around 80 garments in the exhibition are photos and items from Campbell’s personal archive that help to celebrate her glittering 40-year career.

Campbell explained what she wanted guests to take away from the exhibition:

"I want them to see the workmanship, the creatives that I've gotten to work with after these four decades and the story, the narrative, and to understand me as a person more coming from me than you know, I never normally do that," she explained.

Campbell’s relationships with big names like Westwood, Gianni Versace and Alexander McQueen are commemorated in the exhibition, with numerous dresses which she wore on the catwalk, for a modelling shoot or to special events.

Specifically, a pair of shoes by Vivienne Westwood, which caused her to tumble on the catwalk.

Speaking of the shoes, Campbell said "those were her signature shoes. And if you didn't know how to walk in them, then learn. And I thought so. I mean, that was a lesson to me. Never rest on your laurels, Naomi. That's because you can walk in other heels doesn't mean you can walk in those I thought I could, and I learned the hard way, I couldn't, and I went down."

The supermodel has recently become a mother, and when asked about it she said "it's great thank you."

Naomi in Fashion at the Victoria and Albert Museum is running from 22 June to 6 April 2025.