At least 42 people killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza City

At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on Saturday.

One Israeli strike on houses in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, killed 25 people, Another 17 Palestinians were killed in a strike on houses in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

This was the latest deadly attack in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands have fled fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Saturday the scale of what their team witnessed following strikes that killed 25 people on Friday near its hospital was "unprecedented" for its team in Gaza.

"There were piles of dead bodies, blood everywhere. Frankly, it's like nothing I've ever seen before," said William Schomburg, Head of ICRC Rafah office.

At least 37,551 people have been killed and 85,911 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.

The revised death toll in Israel from the Hamas-led attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.