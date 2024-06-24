Gaza war high on the agenda as French and Jordanian leaders meet

France
World leaders continue to discuss ways to end the war in Gaza.
King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania were hosted Monday (Jun. 24) by France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.
During the working visit, the two leaders were set to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza and ways to reduce tensions in the region.
A US ceasefire plan was backed by the UN security council on June 10.
The three-phased plan would bring about the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. But disputes persist between Israel and Hamas over how the deal plays out.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he will only accept a partial cease-fire deal that would not end the 8-month-long war in Gaza, casting doubt on the viability of a U.S. backed cease-fire proposal.
Over 37,600 Palestinian men and women have been killed in the Israeli military operation on Gaza.
