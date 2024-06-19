Zuma's MK party gears up to lead South Africa's opposition alliance

The former South Africa President Jacob Zuma's party the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) is gearing up to join an alliance of several opposition parties in what can be seen as a new force in a push to counter the ruling African National Congress and its newly formed alliance in parliament.

Zuma's MK party will join the likes of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to usher in a new force replacing the historical Democratic Alliance (DA) party that has been in the opposition since 1999 in South African politics.

The ANC suffered a major shock in this year's election after failing to secure the majority numbers in parliament.

Ramaphosa had secured his position after garnering majority votes among members of parliament allied to the ANC, the DA and other parties backed his candidacy in parliament last week.

Both Zuma's MK party and Malema's EFF have originated from the ANC due to wrangles within the ruling party and the need to address what they term a black South African issue. Both parties blame the ANC for neglecting its black voters and failing to empower them economically.

South Africa has been undergoing pressing problems that include some of the world's highest levels of unemployment, inequality and violent crime.