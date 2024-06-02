Karim Benzema visits Algeria to connect with his family

Karim Benzema arrived in his native Béjaïa, Morocco on Saturday June 1. The former Madrid star was welcomed by fans and local authorities.

The Franco-Algerian's visit to his parents' homeland had been anticipated for several months, and was officially announced a week ago.

During his stay in Algeria, Karim Benzema will attend the Algeria-Guinea match at the Nelson-Mandela stadium on Thursday June 6, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“I hope they play a good game and win,” commented the Saudi Pro League player from Al-Ittihad, who visited France earlier in the week.

“It's my first time in Algeria and in Bejaia, so I'm very happy to be here. I'm going to see my family and share moments with the Algerians, it's nothing but happiness,” he commented.

Karim Benzema headed for his father's native village, Tighzert, in the Ait Djellil commune.

“We're going to give him a warm and popular welcome. He will visit his grandfather's house and pay his respects at the village cemetery,” Ghani Ouali, mayor of Ait Djellil, told the Algerian media.

Benzema will also make a stopover in Oran, his mother's home town.