Gitex Africa: Morocco's tech fair focuses on continent's needs

The tech industry has descended on Marrakech.

Around 1,500 exhibitors, companies, entrepreneurs, innovators and startups from over 130 countries are attending the second GITEX Africa tech show.

Morocco's ABA Technology is presenting a spraying drone.

The aircraft could help farmers in a country grappling with a sixth year of drought.

"Faced with climatic challenges such as drought and thanks to technological advances, our spraying drone offers an efficient and optimal solution allowing precise management of water and chemicals," engineer Jihane Metrani says.

"Thanks to GITEX we have had a lot of visitors who really want to know more information about this drone."

International companies are exhibiting their products, like MARSES. from Egypt.

It's brought along a robot that can play ball games.

"We present this year an interactive solution in a robot that plays handball with people here. Our aim is to break the barriers between people and technology and robotics, and to let people feel how technology can positively affect their lives," says Alaeddine Hassan from MARSES.

European exhibitors such as the Belgian company I3 Technologies, represented by Patrick Rius, are using GITEX to make inroads into the African market, a customer base that they had previously found difficult to access.

"It makes it easier for us to have contact, and everything, so we have direct contact without having to travel throughout Africa which is a travel problem and today travel is expensive," Patrick Rius explains.

But there are plenty of homegrown businesses too.

They are proof that a new generation wants to put the continent on the map for tech development.

"The African market is evolving, the proof is that young people have become aware of this, it's why we young people are taking the trouble to ensure that the solutions we develop can really be solutions that Africans will use, because we have noticed that Africans are consumers instead of being developers or bearers of ideas," Massouta Fahol from Almaxyra & Company.

Visitors see Gitex as an opportunity to discover the latest technological advances and their application in various fields, from AI to robotics, and health.

Participants can attend conferences and workshops led by industry experts.