France celebrates arrival of Olympic flame

France welcomed the Olympic torch to its shores with a colorful show by the jets of the Patrouille de France, the acrobatic team of the French air force, on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people, including French President Emmanuel Macron, gathered to welcome the Olympic torch and mark another milestone in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Paris.

A majestic three-mast ship carried the Olympic torch from Greece for the welcoming ceremony at sunset in the city's old port.

The torch was lit in Greece last month before it was officially handed to France.

It left Athens aboard a ship named Belem, which was first used in 1896, and spent twelve days at sea.

The torch now begins a 79-day relay across the country before the summer Games start.