Kenya: Ruto visits flood survivors, residents of high risk zones ordered to evacuate

The President of Kenya, William Ruto visited Tuesday(Apr. 30) flood-hit Kamuchiri village north-west of Nairobi.

With seasonal rains forecast to increase, the Cabinet said residents of areas with flooding or landslides in the past, and residents near dams and rivers considered at high risk, will have to evacuate.

"Within 48 hours from tomorrow, everyone living on the riparian zones should vacate," Ruto said.

"In Nairobi and all over the country, because we do not want to keep losing the lives of our citizens. We will put in place adequate plans to feed them, shelter them and provide all the necessary requirements. We decided this in cabinet today and the government will work with development partners on this undertaking."

The president addressed survivors of the Kamuchiri Village where a river broke through a blocked tunnel early Monday and killed scores.

Residents expressed their pain, some vented their frustration at the government's response.

"I know you have lost your children. Up to now, 48 dead bodies of children, women and men have been retrieved from here. Even though most of the about 100 people that were in hospitals have been treated and discharged, we still have about 26 people admitted."

Heavy rains since mid-March have displaced more than 100,000 people across the country and damaged roads and other infrastructure.

Kenya's cabinet said those who don't follow the evacuation order will be moved by force.

It was not clear how notifications and evacuations would be carried out on short notice.