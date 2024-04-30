Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Dam collapses in western Kenya, killing at least 45

Cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Patrick Ngugi/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

By AP

Kenya

A dam collapsed in western Kenya early Monday, killing at least 45 have died while dozens remain missing after a wall of water swept through houses and cut off a major road, the interior ministry has said.

The Old Kijabe Dam, located in the Mai Mahiu area of the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, collapsed and water spilled downstream, carrying with it mud, rocks and uprooted trees, police official Stephen Kirui told the press.

Susan Kihika, Governor of Nakuru County has been visiting affected areas and told onlookers, "we are currently going around to all our dams and draining the water so that this doesn't happen again."

Vehicles were entangled in the debris on one of Kenya's busiest highways and paramedics treated the injured as waters submerged large areas.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..