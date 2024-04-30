Dam collapses in western Kenya, killing at least 45

A dam collapsed in western Kenya early Monday, killing at least 45 have died while dozens remain missing after a wall of water swept through houses and cut off a major road, the interior ministry has said.

The Old Kijabe Dam, located in the Mai Mahiu area of the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, collapsed and water spilled downstream, carrying with it mud, rocks and uprooted trees, police official Stephen Kirui told the press.

Susan Kihika, Governor of Nakuru County has been visiting affected areas and told onlookers, "we are currently going around to all our dams and draining the water so that this doesn't happen again."

Vehicles were entangled in the debris on one of Kenya's busiest highways and paramedics treated the injured as waters submerged large areas.