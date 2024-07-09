Mo Farah witnesses climate change impact on child malnutrition in Somaliland

During a visit to Somaliland, Sir Mo Farah, Save the Children ambassador and four-time Olympic gold medallist, witnessed the severe impact of climate change on child malnutrition. In Gabiley, he met mothers at a health center who shared how droughts and floods have made feeding their families difficult, leaving nearly seven million people in need of aid.

Farah also met mothers at a hospital who traveled long distances with malnourished children. He praised their strength, calling their choices "impossible."

Somalia faces extreme food insecurity due to prolonged droughts and severe flooding, with four million people and nearly two million children at risk of acute malnutrition.

Farah highlighted the essential work of Save the Children, which has operated in Somalia for over 70 years, providing vital health, nutrition, and education support. In 2023, they helped 4.7 million people, including over 2.47 million children.