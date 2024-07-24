Kenya: Ruto nominates allies of opposition leader Odinga to cabinet

Kenyan president William Ruto on Wednesday (Jul. 24) named four ministers from the main opposition party in a bid to form a broad-based government.

Hassan Joho was nominated as Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs; Wycliffe Oparanya was designated as Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives, John Mbadi at the National Treasury ministry and Opiyo Wandayi at Energy.

The four politicians were part of a batch of 10 nominees. They are close allies of the Orange Democratic Movement leader.

This comes despite a warning by the party's leader Raila Odinga.

In his first batch of appointments last week, Kenya's president retained 6 former Cabinet ministers.

Protesters on social media accused the opposition of treason some alleging a secret deal was brokered.

The nominees still need to get the greenlight by Parliament.

The weeks of turmoil in East Africa’s economic hub have led to dozens of deaths, the firing of most Cabinet members and calls for Ruto’s resignation. Protests began with Kenyans’ rejecting a proposed bill to impose more taxes as millions in the country barely get by amid rising prices.