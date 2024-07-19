Kenya: Court suspends police ban on protests in Nairobi

A Kenyan court on Thursday (Jul. 18) halted a police ban on protests in the capital.

The Milimani law courts ruled the ban remains suspended pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by a Kenyan NGO challenging the police directive.

On Wednesday (Jul. 17) the acting police inspector general banned protests in Nairobi's central district (CBD) and surroundings indefinitely citing a lack of leadership that would ensure peaceful protests.

The suspension came before a planned demonstration, in which protestors were expected to march to the president’s office.

Police were heavily deployed around the CBD patrolling the streets, Thursday (Jul. 18). Major roads leading to the president’s office were cordoned off.

Kenya's capital has been the heart of the youth-led protests, which have also taken place across the country.

Police have been accused of shooting dead protestors forcing Japheth Koome, the former inspector general to resign.

The Government spokesperson on Thursday said the economy had incurred loses worth some $45million because of ongoing monthlong protests.

Isaac Mwaura called protestors to embrace patriotism.