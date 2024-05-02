Death toll from floods rises in Kenya as evacuations continue

At least 179 people among them 15 children, have been killed in devastating flooding triggered by heavy rains in Kenya.

The new death toll was announced Wednesday by the Government spokesman.

Isaac Mwaura said the month of April marked the peak of the ongoing March-April-May (MAM) long rains, except for the Coastal region where the rains are expected to peak in May.

The heavy rains and flooding have displaced one hundred ninety five thousand eleven people people, prompting the government to accommodate flood survivors in schools or establish displacement camps.

The government spokesperson reiterated the cabinet’s stance on people residing in flood-prone areas which have been mapped out as fragile ecosystems to vacate within the 48-hour notice previously issued.

Response with the Kenya defence forces already enjoined in recovery and evacuation exercises has been stepped up.

Distribution of essential goods continues across the country.