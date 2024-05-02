Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Death toll from floods rises in Kenya as evacuations continue

Relative wails near the bodies of women that were retrieved from a house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

At least 179 people among them 15 children, have been killed in devastating flooding triggered by heavy rains in Kenya.

The new death toll was announced Wednesday by the Government spokesman.

Isaac Mwaura said the month of April marked the peak of the ongoing March-April-May (MAM) long rains, except for the Coastal region where the rains are expected to peak in May.

The heavy rains and flooding have displaced one hundred ninety five thousand eleven people people, prompting the government to accommodate flood survivors in schools or establish displacement camps.

The government spokesperson reiterated the cabinet’s stance on people residing in flood-prone areas which have been mapped out as fragile ecosystems to vacate within the 48-hour notice previously issued.

Response with the Kenya defence forces already enjoined in recovery and evacuation exercises has been stepped up.

Distribution of essential goods continues across the country.

Additional sources • SpokespersonGoK

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..