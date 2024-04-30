Kenya: Three confirmed dead in boat capsizing, dozens still missing

Three bodies were retrieved Monday (Apr. 29) in a flooded area in eastern Kenya, the state news agency reported.

The bodies are among the 23 passengers of the boat who had been reported missing. The vessel carrying 41 passengers capsized late Sunday,

The heaf of the Coast region at the Kenya Red Cross urged caution.

"We are appealing the public to be cautious and the water levels are going up, so and our advice...even the Kenya Red Cross has sent a warning message to all citizens that, you know, don't try (to navigate) moving water so that is the same question that we are putting," Mohammed Abdikadir said.

Heavy rain has been pounding Kenya since mid-March.

At the time of the accident, the Tana River had burst its banks and flooded roads. Residents resorted to using boats.

Search and rescue operations were underway on Monday in Garissa county.

Ongoing rain in Kenya have caused flooding that has already killed over 100 people and postponed the opening of schools.