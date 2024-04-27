U.S. court upholds R. Kelly's 20-year prison sentence

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the 20-year prison sentence for singer R. Kelly on child sex convictions in Chicago.

The decision, announced on Friday, affirmed the verdict reached by jurors in 2022, who found the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer guilty on three charges of producing child sexual abuse images and three charges of enticing minors for sex.

Kelly's legal team expressed disappointment with the ruling and announced their intention to petition the U.S. Supreme Court for a review of the decision.

This latest development follows a series of legal battles for Kelly, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence in New York for federal racketeering and sex trafficking convictions. It is noted that Kelly has also filed a separate appeal against this sentence.