Rwanda joins other African countries in recalling J&J children's cough syrup

Rwanda's drug regulator has recalled a batch of Johnson & Johnson children's cough syrup after concerns over its safety.

This move follows Nigeria's discovery of high toxicity levels in laboratory tests. The syrup, used for treating coughs and allergies in children, has also been recalled in Kenya and South Africa, with an additional batch recalled in South Africa.

The recalled batch was manufactured by J&J in South Africa in May 2021, but it's now under the ownership of Kenvue after a spin-off from J&J last year.

Rwanda's Food and Drugs Authority emphasized that while no adverse events have been reported, the recall is a precautionary measure.

Laboratory tests conducted by Nigeria's health regulator revealed high levels of diethylene glycol, a substance linked to child deaths in other countries since 2022. Kenvue stated that it is conducting its own assessment and collaborating with health authorities to determine the next steps.