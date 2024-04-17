Welcome to Africanews

South Africa ; Gauteng Health raises concerns about rising food poisoning incidents

By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Health has cautioned the public about the spike in food poisoning cases, especially among children in the province.

A shocking incident saw 41 children, aged 3 to 5, rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after mistakenly consuming rat poison, thinking it was candy.

Another 10 people were treated at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Ekurhuleni after ingesting poisonous substances.

These incidents bring the total number of foodborne illnesses recorded since October to 863, with 11 lives lost.

Acting Head of Communication, Khutso Rabothata, assures that support and resources will continue for affected communities.

The department urges parents and caregivers to be vigilant and join the effort to prevent food poisoning. Public health campaigns are underway to raise awareness in townships, informal settlements, and hostels about the risks of foodborne diseases.

