Gambia: government revokes pharmaceutical company’s import license

The Gambian government has permanently revoked the importation licence of Atlantic Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

This decision comes after a task force reported on the death of over 70 children from kidney failure caused by tainted cough syrup imported from India.

As a result, the government has sacked two executives of its Medicines Control Agency. The matter has been transferred to the police for an investigation into the main charges, as authorities consider the executives have failed at their job.

The Task force recommended, the Ministry of Higher Education Research Science and Technology prioritize the establishment of a School of Pharmacy at the national university in order to meet the growing demand of Pharmacists in the country.

Reacting to the task force’s recommendations, Gambian Minister of Health, Dr Samateh, specified that an experienced firm is currently carrying out a review of all health-related Legislation in the country.

But also to review the laws and regulations surrounding the granting of importation licences and to instil stringent conditions to ensure that importers are approved based on their qualifications with a sense of accountability and responsibility, rather than being principally driven by profit.