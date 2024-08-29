Spain to launch new strategy for its relations with Africa

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that Spain will launch a new strategy for its relations with Africa in the coming weeks, with West Africa and the Sahel being considered priority regions. He did not provide further details.

After first visiting Gambia, Sánchez is now in Senegal as part of a three-day tour of West Africa to tackle irregular migration. It is the first time a Spanish prime minister has visited the small country of 2.7 inhabitants.

The Spanish Prime Minister began his tour in Mauritania on Tuesday where he announced that Spain will expand its circular migration program to Mauritanians and renew cooperation between the two nations’ security forces to combat people smuggling and trafficking networks.

He continued his tour going south to Gambia on Wednesday and is expected to meet with Senegal’s president and prime minister on Thursday.

The three coastal nations have become the main departure points of migrants trying to reach the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago located close to the African coast and used as a stepping stone for migrants and refugees trying to reach continental Europe.

More than 22,000 people have disembarked on its shores since January, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry, more than double the number of irregular arrivals for the same period last year.

Sanchez said during a conference in Senegal that he was a "strong advocate" for migration but also stressed that "security is a top priority."

"Regular migration. I am a strong advocate of it. It opens avenues for prosperity, for economic and cultural development. It is good for both the country of origin and the host country," said Sanchez.

"We are living in a complex context. We are all aware of this, marked by the growing pressure of outflows along the Atlantic Route. And in this scenario, I insist that my government and Spain are committed to the continuity and strengthening of our bilateral relations," he added.

Among those making it to the Canaries are thousands of Malian refugees fleeing violence and instability in the Sahelian nation as well as youth from Senegal, Mauritania and other West African countries who are seeking better job opportunities abroad. There are also increasingly more teenagers and children traveling alone to the Canary Islands, which has overwhelmed the local government responsible for their care.