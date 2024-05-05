Gaza tops agenda at Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit

The 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation got underway on Saturday in the Gambian capital, Banjul, with the conflict in Gaza on top of the agenda.

World leaders from the 57 members countries are expected to attend the two-day gathering which take place every three years.

The OIC is a group of mostly Muslim-majority nations which calls itself “the collective voice of the Muslim world”.

In his opening remarks, Gambia’s President Adama Barrow said the crisis in the Gaza Strip posed a serious challenge to stability and peace in the world.

“It is essential to address the prolonged conflict in Palestine and the devastating wars in Gaza. Those encounters have caused endless human suffering for over 75 years,” he said.

The OIC condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza and reaffirmed the organisation’s support for, and commitment to the people of Palestine.

Barrow said it was essential that “affected Palestinian communities” were able to regain their dignity.

“We stand in solidarity with South Africa, and all those who advocate justice and accountability, and pledge our support for their efforts to seek redress for the victims of atrocities committed by Israel,” he said.

Also on the agenda was Gambia’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on behalf of the OIC against Myanmar.

Lodged 2019, Gambia accused Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority.

The case remains in court.