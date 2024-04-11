Fury predicts victory in clash with Oleksandr Usyk for heavyweight supremacy

Tyson Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, has asserted his dominance ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Oleksandr Usyk, declaring, "It's my time, my destiny, my era, and my generation."

Fury's upcoming bout with Usyk, scheduled for May 18th in Saudi Arabia, is poised to be the first undisputed world heavyweight showdown of the century. Usyk, the reigning WBA, IBF, and WBO title-holder, poses a formidable challenge for Fury, having transitioned from unified cruiserweight champion to heavyweight contender in 2019.

Speaking at a press conference in Morecambe, Fury emphasized that the showdown with Usyk is strictly business, devoid of personal animosity. "There's a lot of stuff on the line, but I don't hate him, he don't hate me," Fury stated.

Drawing on his extensive knowledge of boxing history, Fury highlighted the challenges faced by cruiserweights when stepping up to compete against larger opponents in the heavyweight division. "When the cruiserweights step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting," Fury remarked. "You can beat the average big ones, but you can't beat the elite big ones, because size really matters."

Fury's confidence in his ability to overcome Usyk stems from his belief in the significance of weight divisions in boxing. He anticipates that Usyk will struggle against him due to the size disparity, echoing sentiments expressed in a previous statement regarding the limitations of cruiserweights competing against elite heavyweights.