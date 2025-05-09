Moroccan-born Muay Thai fighter to represent Spain at World Championship

The wild open landscapes of Spain have been home to Ossama Rouimi since he was seven years old when his family came here from Morocco, looking for a better future. In Spain, he also discovered Moo-Ay Thai fighting.

Often known as "Thai boxing”, it's a martial art that allows fighter to punch and kick and use their knees and elbows.

"It’s been ten years since I took up this sport. I started with football but I had a friend, who practised this sport, and used to enjoy watching him training, then joined him in training, liked it, and since then this sport has become my life in the end." says Ossama Rouimi.

Since taking up the sport, Rouimi has won three professional titles - two of them in Thailand, the birthplace of this martial art. For now, he competes under the Spanish flag.

"To be honest, I would love to represent Morocco, my country and the country of my parents, and forefathers, but I live here in Spain, and I don’t have the opportunity to go to Morocco and join them (the national team), however I’d love the opportunity one day to represent Morocco."

Rouimi's next challence will be the MooAy thai World Championship that is set to take place in Verona, Italy in June.