Luis Boa Morte set to lead guinea-bissau national team

After serving as Fulham's first-team coach since 2021, Luis Boa Morte is set to embark on a new journey as the head coach of Guinea-Bissau's national team at the conclusion of the current season.

Boa Morte, a former player for Fulham with over 150 appearances for the club between 2001 and 2007, joined the coaching staff when Marco Silva took charge as the club's head coach. Their professional relationship dates back to their time together at Sporting Lisbon and Everton.

In a statement, Fulham expressed gratitude to Boa Morte for his contributions to the club and extended their best wishes for his upcoming role with Guinea-Bissau. His transition to coaching the West African nation represents his first venture into international football management. Guinea-Bissau, known as the African Wild Dogs, currently sits at 118th in the FIFA rankings and seeks to make strides under Boa Morte's leadership.

While Guinea-Bissau has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup and has struggled to advance beyond the group stage in previous Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Boa Morte brings a wealth of experience to the role. His coaching tenure at Portuguese fourth-tier side Sintrense from 2017 to 2018 provided valuable insight into managing a team, further complementing his illustrious playing career.

Boa Morte's playing days saw him achieve success with Arsenal, where he clinched the Premier League title in 1998. He also plied his trade for West Ham, Southampton, and had stints abroad in Greece and South Africa.

Moreover, he represented Portugal on the international stage, earning 28 caps and scoring one goal. With such a diverse background in football, Boa Morte's appointment signals an exciting new era for Guinea-Bissau's national team.