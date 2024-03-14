Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Internet disruption hits West and Central Africa, Netblocks and Cloudflare data shows

Internet disruption hits West and Central Africa, Netblocks and Cloudflare data shows
In this Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, photo, Eritrean migrant Yohannes Tesfagabr, one of the tens   -  
Copyright © africanews
Stephen Wandera/Copyright 2018 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

internet security

A major internet outage struck West and Central Africa on Thursday, as reported by the internet observatory Netblocks, which cited information from operators indicating multiple subsea cable failures. The precise cause of these failures remains unclear at this time.

According to Netblocks data, Ivory Coast faced a severe outage, while Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso experienced significant impacts. Cloudflare, an internet firm, confirmed ongoing major disruptions in Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin, and Niger through one of its monitoring accounts.

Cloudflare Radar noted a discernible pattern in the timing of these disruptions, affecting regions from the north to the south of Africa.

South African telecoms operator Vodacom also attributed connectivity issues to undersea cable failures impacting the country's network providers.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..